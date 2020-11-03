Man sought in October shooting, robbery in central Las Vegas

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Pink Dragon Entertainment on Russell Road near Wynn Road, police said in a statement Monday.

Police are searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the parking lot of Pink Dragon Entertainment on Russell Road near Wynn Road. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and his vehicle in a shooting and robbery from Oct. 21.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Pink Dragon Entertainment on Russell Road near Wynn Road, police said in a statement Monday.

The man is described as Black with black dreads, 25 years old, 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans and was last seen driving a red four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Spring Valley Area Command at 702-828-2639 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.