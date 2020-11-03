Man sought in October shooting, robbery in central Las Vegas
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Pink Dragon Entertainment on Russell Road near Wynn Road, police said in a statement Monday.
Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and his vehicle in a shooting and robbery from Oct. 21.
The man is described as Black with black dreads, 25 years old, 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans and was last seen driving a red four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Spring Valley Area Command at 702-828-2639 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
