Robberies

Man sought in October shooting, robbery in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2020 - 6:37 pm
 

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man and his vehicle in a shooting and robbery from Oct. 21.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Pink Dragon Entertainment on Russell Road near Wynn Road, police said in a statement Monday.

The man is described as Black with black dreads, 25 years old, 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans and was last seen driving a red four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Spring Valley Area Command at 702-828-2639 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.

