Man sought in robbery at northeast Las Vegas Valley business
Police are seeking information about an armed robbery that occurred in June in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
The robbery occurred just before 3 a.m. June 13 on the 800 block of North Pecos Road, near East Washington Avenue, according to Las Vegas police. The man had a handgun and robbed an employee at the business.
The man is described as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds, wearing a black and gray hat, white, long-sleeve shirt with designs, black T-shirt, black pants, black tennis shoes and earrings in both ears.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
