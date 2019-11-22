Man sought in robbery of central Las Vegas business

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591.

Police are searching for a man in connection to a robbery Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, on the 3800 block of East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery Thursday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The man entered the business just before 1:20 p.m. on the 3800 block of East Flamingo Road, near South Sandhill Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. He demanded money from the register. The victim complied, and the man left with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as Hispanic man in his early 30s, 5-foot-6, 170 pounds, who was last seen wearing a gray Los Angeles Lakers cap and sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.