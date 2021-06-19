Man sought in robbery of south central Las Vegas business

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police are seeking this man in connection to an armed robbery committed Thursday, March 11, 2021, at a business near the 1000 block of East Pyle Avenue in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery committed in March.

The incident occurred just after 8:20 p.m. March 11 at a business near the 1000 block of East Pyle Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The suspect man out a weapon and forced the employee to give him money from the cash register.

He is described as Black, about 6 feet with a medium build, wearing a maroon baseball cap, white COVID mask, black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

