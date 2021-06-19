99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Robberies

Man sought in robbery of south central Las Vegas business

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2021 - 8:08 am
 
Police are seeking this man in connection to an armed robbery committed Thursday, March 11, 202 ...
Police are seeking this man in connection to an armed robbery committed Thursday, March 11, 2021, at a business near the 1000 block of East Pyle Avenue in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery committed in March.

The incident occurred just after 8:20 p.m. March 11 at a business near the 1000 block of East Pyle Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. The suspect man out a weapon and forced the employee to give him money from the cash register.

He is described as Black, about 6 feet with a medium build, wearing a maroon baseball cap, white COVID mask, black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information may call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson home breaks 2021 record with $14.69M price tag
Henderson home breaks 2021 record with $14.69M price tag
2
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
3
How much danger is Damon Arnette in? Raiders fans have questions
How much danger is Damon Arnette in? Raiders fans have questions
4
$217K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at off-Strip casino
$217K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at off-Strip casino
5
Marc-Andre Fleury’s misplay costs Golden Knights in Game 3 loss
Marc-Andre Fleury’s misplay costs Golden Knights in Game 3 loss
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST