Man sought in robbery of south Las Vegas business

Police are looking for a man in connection to a robbery Saturday, July 18, 2020, on the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a business in the south valley over the weekend.

The robbery happened just after 11:50 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard. A man walked into a business, demanded money and fled with cash, according to a statement Tuesday from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man is described as a white, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and between 25 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, white shoes and a face mask.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

