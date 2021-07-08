Man sought in several robberies of west Las Vegas business

Anyone with information may call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police are seeking this man in connection to several armed robberies of a business on the 2000 block of South Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are seeking a man linked to several robberies in the western Las Vegas Valley.

In the past several months, the man has been connected to several incidents of robbery with a deadly weapon and larceny at a business on the 2000 block of South Decatur Boulevard, taking cash and/or merchandise each time, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

He is described as an Hispanic or Pacific Islander adult, about 6-foot-1 with a heavy build, with dark hair worn in a ponytail.

Anyone with information may call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

