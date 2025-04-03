Man sought in southwest Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred earlier this year in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
The robbery occurred just before 8:40 p.m. Jan. 28 at a business near the 7000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, north of West Warm Springs Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.
The man is between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black sunglasses, a black surgical mask, black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.