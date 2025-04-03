52°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Robberies

Man sought in southwest Las Vegas Valley armed robbery

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 28, 20 ...
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at a business near the 7000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 28, 20 ...
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at a business near the 7000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 28, 20 ...
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at a business near the 7000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 28, 20 ...
Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at a business near the 7000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas taco trucks robbed; man in U.S. illegally arrested
Metropolitan Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)
Suspect in custody after robbery, barricade in Las Vegas
Police are seeking a man in connection with a business robbery that occurred Wednesday, Feb. 5, ...
Man sought in connection with east Las Vegas Valley armed robbery
Women accused of kidnapping man at Strip resort, stealing over $275K of crypto
By Tony Garcia Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2025 - 9:05 am
 

Police are seeking a man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred earlier this year in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The robbery occurred just before 8:40 p.m. Jan. 28 at a business near the 7000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, north of West Warm Springs Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The man is between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, black sunglasses, a black surgical mask, black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES