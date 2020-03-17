Man sought in western Las Vegas armed robbery
Police are seek helping identifying a man in connection to an armed robbery Tuesday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley.
The man entered the business just after 8:45 a.m. on the southeast corner of North Buffalo and Vegas drives, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
He threatened the victim with a firearm and stole an undisclosed amount of money, the release said.
He is between 5-feet-9 and 5-11, with a thin build and beard, last seen wearing a green hat, cream-colored vest, black undershirt, cream pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
