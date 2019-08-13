Man sought in western Las Vegas Valley armed robbery

Police are seeking information about an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday morning in the western Las Vegas Valley.

Police are looking for this man in relation to an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, on the 700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man walked into the business with a handgun around 6:45 a.m. on the 700 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near Alta Drive, according to Las Vegas police. He demanded money from the victim, who complied. He then left the area.

Police say they are looking for a Hispanic male, 18 to 25 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-10 with a thin build and a mole on the right side of his chin. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored baseball hat and light-colored shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

