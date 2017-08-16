Man, wearing CCDC shirt, suspected of robbing Las Vegas business

Las Vegas police are looking for a man who they say robbed a business Tuesday while donning a Clark County Detention Center shirt.

Las Vegas police are looking for a man who they say robbed a business Tuesday while wearing a Clark County Detention Center shirt.

At about 6:20 a.m., an armed man entered a west valley retail business on the 5000 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near South Decatur Boulevard, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man, wearing a shirt that read “CCDC,” robbed the store’s employees by making threats with a shotgun, Metro said.

Police describe the man as in his 20s, Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 140 to 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

