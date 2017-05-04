ad-fullscreen
Robberies

Man who robbed 2 banks in 2 days remains at large, police say

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2017 - 10:59 pm
 

A man who robbed two banks in two days is still on the run, police said in a statement Wednesday night.

The man entered a bank on the 2800 block of Desert Inn Road on Tuesday, presented a note and showed a handgun tucked in his waistband, police said. He drove away in a gold four-door Toyota Camry with an unknown amount of money.

On Wednesday, he robbed another bank, this time on the 2700 block of West Sahara Avenue, police said. His face was covered during both incidents.

While trying to drive away after the second incident, he crashed the car into a wall and left it and ran away. Police later determined the car was stolen.

Anyone with information may call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

