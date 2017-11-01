ad-fullscreen
Robberies

Masked robbers take cash, jewelry from Las Vegas pawn shop

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas police are searching for two men who robbed a central valley pawn shop and stole an employee’s car.

Police responded just before midnight Tuesday to reports of a robbery at SuperPawn, 4635 W. Flamingo Road, near Decatur Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Gordon said two masked men approached the pawn shop just as employees were trying to lock up for the night.

They took money and jewelry before fleeing the scene in a vehicle that belonged to one of the employees.

The employee’s car was later found near Decatur Boulevard and Nevso Drive, Gordon said, but the robbers are still at large.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

