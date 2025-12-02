Metro: 2 injured, suspect arrested in central Las Vegas Valley carjacking
A carjacking victim and suspect were injured Monday in the central Las Vegas Valley after the suspect tried to drive away with the victim’s vehicle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police were called to the 5400 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near the intersection of Lindell Road, at 11:43 a.m. in reference to a possible robbery, a Metro spokesperson said.
Police later learned that the victim had been carjacked by a man and was injured as the suspect tried to flee the area, the spokesperson said. Police added that the suspect crashed the victim’s vehicle a short distance away and was arrested on the scene.
Both the victim and suspect were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The spokesperson did not release the name of the suspect.
Police said they were still investigating, and additional details were not immediately available.
