Metro: 2 injured, suspect arrested in central Las Vegas Valley carjacking

A carjacking victim was injured Monday in the central Las Vegas Valley after a suspect tried to drive away with the victim’s vehicle, according to police.

A car involved in a carjacking incident comes to rest at a pole outside a Wells Fargo bank in Las Vegas Dec. 1, 2025. The suspect was arrested after fleeing up a nearby street. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karaglideaphoto

Police were called to the 5400 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near the intersection of Lindell Road, at 11:43 a.m. in reference to a possible robbery, a Metro spokesperson said.

Police later learned that the victim had been carjacked by a man and was injured as the suspect tried to flee the area, the spokesperson said. Police added that the suspect crashed the victim’s vehicle a short distance away and was arrested on the scene.

Both the victim and suspect were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. The spokesperson did not release the name of the suspect.

Police said they were still investigating, and additional details were not immediately available.

