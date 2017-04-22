Metro asking for help identifying suspects in store thefts

Police are asking for help identifying three people suspected of stealing from stores across the Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help identifying three people suspected of stealing from stores across the valley.

Police said there were three incidents in which suspects — all wearing hoodies with the hoods up — entered stores during business hours, grabbed as many items as they could and ran from the store to a car parked nearby, the department said in a release Friday evening.

Las Vegas police did not identify the businesses that were targeted, but dispatch logs show two incidents occurred in the Downtown Summerlin shopping center and one occurred at the Town Square shopping center.

Town Square was hit about 7:40 p.m. Sunday. Police then responded to Downtown Summerlin about 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Monday. At least one of the events took place at an Apple Store, based on surveillance images released by the department.

The Metropolitan Police Department described the suspects only as “black males in their late teens or early 20’s, wearing hoodies with the hoods up.”

The suspects arrived and left in a newer, silver Chevy four-door sedan, police said.

Anyone with any information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspects or vehicle can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, www.crimestoppersofnv.com, or by texting CRIMENV and the tip information to 274637 (CRIMES).

