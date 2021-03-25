61°F
Robberies

More information wanted in Las Vegas armed robberies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2021 - 6:42 pm
 
A Honda Accord with some damage might be used by a man connected to several robberies across the Las Vegas Valley. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man sought in several armed robberies committed in the past three months across the Las Vegas Valley.

In a news release, the Metropolitan Police Department said the man appears to be using a Honda Accord with front passenger’s side bumper damage and may have body tape on part of the right side bumper/fender.

The man is in his late 20s, about 5-foot-10 with a thin build.

Anyone with information may call the police department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

