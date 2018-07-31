Neighbor beat up after taking robbers to Las Vegas pot deal

Las Vegas police are investigating Monday night after a woman attacked a neighbor who brought a pair of robbers to her apartment.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The neighbor took two men to buy an unknown amount of marijuana to a woman’s apartment at Escondido Manor, 4386 Escondido St., near Harmon Avenue and Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Department David Gordon.

Once at the apartment, one of the men drew a handgun and forced the woman and her neighbor to lay on the floor, Gordon said. The robbers pistol-whipped the woman and stole her cell phone, cash and marijuana before fleeing.

After the robbery, the woman confronted her neighbor and beat him with “some sort of stick, pipe, or rod,” Gordon said. He was hospitalized with a cut to the leg.

The investigation is ongoing, Gordon said. The robbers are still on the loose, and it’s unclear if the woman or her neighbor will face charges.

