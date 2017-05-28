Nevada Highway Patrol hunting for armed suspect in Las Vegas

Santa Fe Casino surveillance cameras captured the armed suspect Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for a man who fled from a stolen vehicle with multiple firearms Saturday morning.

Troopers pulled the man over about 4 a.m. in the area of Jones Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95, and he left the car and ran off, the highway patrol said.

The highway patrol described the man as about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds, with black tattoos on his neck and arms.

Surveillance camera footage showed the man at the Santa Fe hotel-casino before the incident, the highway patrol said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts may call authorities at 702-486-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

