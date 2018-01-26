North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in Aliante casino robbery

Police arrested a 39-year-old man suspected of robbing a North Las Vegas casino cage Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Aliante casino-hotel (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police arrested a 39-year-old man suspected of robbing a North Las Vegas casino cage Thursday afternoon, officials said.

A cashier working the cage at Aliante, 7300 Aliante Parkway, reported the robbery to police about 4 p.m., North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty said.

Patty said hotel security helped officers find and identify the robbery suspect.

“They kinda pointed us in the right direction,” Patty said. “We were able to catch him.”

The casino reported a robber had made off with $7,400 in cash, Patty said. The cash was recovered, he said.

It wasn’t clear as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday whether the man was armed, Patty said.

No one was injured.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

7300 Aliante Parkway, Las Vegas, NV