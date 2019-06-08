North Las Vegas police investigate storage unit burglaries

North Las Vegas police are asking for help investigating a series of burglaries that have targeted storage units across the valley since February, police said Friday.

Christian Burns and Amanda Macri (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The North Las Vegas Police Department’s problem solving unit has been working “numerous investigations” into multiple people suspected of targeting storage units in all areas of the Las Vegas Valley, the department said in a release. On Friday, a man and woman were arrested in the burglaries.

Metropolitan Police Department officers stopped the suspects’ vehicle in Las Vegas and contacted North Las Vegas police, who arrested Christian Burns and Amanda Macri, both 37. The two were booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center, and each face charges of four counts of burglary, four counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and three counts of felony possession of stolen property.

Detectives believe the suspects burglarized storage units at one location then stored stolen property at a different storage unit, North Las Vegas police said.

It was unclear Friday how many people police believe are involved in the burglaries, but North Las Vegas police asked for help “identifying possible suspect locations,” the release said. Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.