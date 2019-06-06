North Las Vegas police looking for suspect in robbery outside casino

The robbery, which occurred on May 1 in the parking lot of Texas Station, left an elderly woman with a serious head injury.

The suspect tried to grab the purse from an elderly woman and a fight ensued, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt. The elderly woman sustained a serious head injury from falling to the ground. The suspect then grabbed her purse and ran away, Leavitt said.

The victim was transported to the hospital but later released, Leavitt said.

The public is asked to contact North Las Vegas police with information at 702-633-9111.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.