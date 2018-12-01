North Las Vegas police nab robbery suspect after K9 bites him

After a pursuit that spanned the Las Vegas Valley on Friday afternoon, North Las Vegas police have arrested a man suspected of an armed car robbery after he was bitten by a police dog.

North Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police were called at about 3:10 p.m. after reports of an armed carjacking in the 9500 block of South Eastern Avenue, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, said Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer. Henderson police believed two men were involved in robbing someone’s car at gunpoint, but only one suspect was located in North Las Vegas on Friday evening.

After the robbery police chased the suspects through the valley into North Las Vegas, Rothmeyer said.

No one was injured during the robbery, she said.

North Las Vegas police set up a perimeter Friday afternoon in a neighborhood in the area of Civic Center Drive and East Nelson Avenue, near Carey Avenue and North Las Vegas Boulevard, said North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt.

One suspect was located, but he was initially uncooperative, North Las Vegas police said. A dog with the department’s K9 unit then bit the man, and he was taken into custody with minor injuries, Leavitt said.

The dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named Jako, he said.

Breaking*** NLVPD officers set up perimeter near Civic Center and Nelson in attempt to catch a carjacking suspect. Suspect was located and uncooperative. NLVPD K9 Jako bit suspect and he was taken into custody without further incident. Suspect had minor injuries. great job!! — NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 1, 2018

Police on Friday night were not searching for another suspect in North Las Vegas, Leavitt said.

Further details about the robbery were not immediately available.

