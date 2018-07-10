North Las Vegas police searching for credit card thieves

Four suspects who police said have made purchases using stolen credit cards linked to a June burglary in North Las Vegas remained at large Tuesday.

The burglary happened about 9:30 a.m. June 16 at a home on the 4400 block of Sparta Way, police said.

Detectives on Tuesday released video surveillance footage of the wanted suspects obtained from several locations across North Las Vegas, where the stolen credit cards have been used, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

