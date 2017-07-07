North Las Vegas police seek 3 suspects in robbery

North Las Vegas police are searching for three people caught on video during a June 28 robbery.

Police said a woman and two men entered a business on the 6400 block of Losee Road about 5:21 a.m. June 28 and approached a clerk. One of the men pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money, while the other man went behind the counter.

The trio took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled on foot, North Las Vegas police said.

All three robbers were described as Hispanic. The woman is described as 5-foot-5 and about 150 pounds with a medium build, and wore a purple blouse, blue jeans and gray shoes.

The man who had the handgun is described as 5-foot-10 and about 180 pounds with a medium build, and wore one black glove on his right hand, as well as a light-blue security uniform shirt with a white, yellow and black patch on the right shoulder.

The other man is about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with a thin build and a mustache. He wore black gloves, a black sweatshirt, and a red baseball hat with a red bill.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

