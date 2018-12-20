North Las Vegas police seek beer robber who hit 7-Eleven clerk

North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help locating a man who stole beer from a convenience store after hitting the clerk with one of the items he stole, police said Thursday.

(North Las Vegas Police Department/Twitter)

The robbery took place about 2 p.m. on Dec. 1 at a 7-Eleven in the 2900 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, west of Simmons Street, said North Las Vegas police spokesman Officer Aaron Patty.

The North Las Vegas Police Department posted a tweet about the robbery on Thursday, including a photo of the suspect.

The man grabbed several cans of beer and a few other items, hit the clerk with one of the items and fled the store without paying, Patty said.

The store employee suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized, Patty said. He did not know the value of the products that were stolen.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.