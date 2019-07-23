North Las Vegas police seek thieves who stole beer from truck

The robbers, described by North Las Vegas police as men between the ages of 20 and 30, ran off with the beer on July 2 as the driver was unloading the truck.

North Las Vegas police released a description and surveillance photos of two suspects who took beer from a parked delivery truck on July 2. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Two thieves who took beer from a parked delivery truck earlier this month in North Las Vegas remained at-large Tuesday.

The robbers, described by North Las Vegas police as men between the ages of 20 and 30, ran off with the beer on July 2 as the driver was unloading the truck at a business on the 3500 block of North Pecos Road. The delivery driver tried to confront the men, but the pair got away before officers arrived.

North Las Vegas police on Tuesday released a description of the two wanted men along with surveillance photos.

One of the men was about 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds, with a light complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans.

His accomplice has a dark complexion and is around 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds. He was wearing a white tank top, dark blue jeans and a baseball cap at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

