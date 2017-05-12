North Las Vegas sports book robbed twice in three weeks

Aliante casino-hotel, seen in 2016 (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two armed robberies at a North Las Vegas casino sports book occurred just weeks apart, police said.

At about 9 p.m. April 17, an armed, masked man robbed the Aliante on 7300 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas spokesman Aaron Patty said Thursday. The man left the hotel with an undisclosed amount of money.

A second robbery occurred at the hotel’s sports book just after 8 p.m. Monday, Patty said. Two men, at least one of them armed, robbed the hotel and fled before police arrived.

No arrests have been made in connection to the two incidents. Police could not confirm if the robberies are related.

“We are actively working with police investigators to identify and apprehend the suspects,” said David Strow, vice president of communications at Boyd Gaming Corp., which owns the Aliante.

