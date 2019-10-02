Northeast Las Vegas Valley restaurant hit in robbery

Multiple calls were received just before 10:30 a.m. for the robbery at El Pollo Loco, 4011 E. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Police are searching for people involved in a robbery Wednesday morning at a northeast Las Vegas Valley restaurant.

Multiple calls were received just before 10:30 a.m. for the robbery at El Pollo Loco, 4011 E. Charleston Blvd. near U.S. Highway 95, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said.

The robbers left in a dark blue vehicle, and North Las Vegas police and the Nevada Highway Patrol were notified about the robbery, Zambrano said.

No injuries were reported.

