Northeast Las Vegas Valley restaurant hit in robbery
Police are searching for people involved in a robbery Wednesday morning at a northeast Las Vegas Valley restaurant.
Multiple calls were received just before 10:30 a.m. for the robbery at El Pollo Loco, 4011 E. Charleston Blvd. near U.S. Highway 95, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Zambrano said.
The robbers left in a dark blue vehicle, and North Las Vegas police and the Nevada Highway Patrol were notified about the robbery, Zambrano said.
No injuries were reported.
