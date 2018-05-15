Nye County officials search for suspect in 2 Monday robberies

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect and two people of interest after two robberies Monday night in Pahrump.

An image of a robbery suspect from a store video. (Nye County Sheriff)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect and two people of interest after two robberies Monday night in Pahrump.

The first robbery was called in just after 10 p.m. at a Green Valley Grocery on the corner of state Route 372 and Blagg Road, according to Lt. David Boruchowitz of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The second was reported after 11 p.m. at a Maverik gas station on state Route 160 near Homestead Road, he said.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing blue jeans and a black sweatshirt with the hood up in both stores.

The sheriff’s office also released photos of two people who are not suspects, but are wanted for questioning in connection with the robberies.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the people of interest can contact the Nye County Sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000 or sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.