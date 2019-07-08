Officer stops robbery attempt near Las Vegas Strip

A 21-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly using a dating app and the assistance of three men in a robbery attempt just off the Las Vegas Strip early Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 21-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly using a dating app and the assistance of three men in a robbery attempt just off the Las Vegas Strip early Monday.

The robbery attempt was thwarted by a Metropolitan Police Department patrol officer.

The woman communicated through the app with a 25-year-old man and arranged to meet him near 200 Convention Center Drive shortly before 4 a.m., Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

The woman led the man a short distance away when three men ran across the street toward the couple. One produced a handgun and demanded the man’s belongings.

That’s when the officer interrupted to stop the robbery before the men obtained any money or property.

The three men fled the area on foot. Police established a perimeter in the area, but the men were not found.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.