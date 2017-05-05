Person shoots at man trying to rob them at Boulder Station

Boulder Station in Las Vegas. (Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @lorentownsley

A person was shot at during an attempted robbery at Boulder Station Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.

One person was trying to sell a ring before the attempted robbery at 10 p.m. at the casino-hotel, 4111 Boulder Highway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said. The male robber pointed a gun before the ring seller pulled out their own gun and fired a “self-defense” shot at him, Holmes said.

Police said the robber fled and it wasn’t known if he was shot.

The ring seller was a concealed weapon carrier, Holmes said.

It also wasn’t clear whether the robber made off with anything or if the attempted robbery occurred inside or outside the casino.

The investigation was ongoing.

