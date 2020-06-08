Pharmacy customer helps Las Vegas police arrest robbery suspect

Matthew Jezorski (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Screen shot from surveillance camera of robbery suspect at CVS Pharmacy at 9430 Del Webb Blvd. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Screen shot from surveillance camera of robbery suspect at Walgreens at 9420 W. Lake Mead Blvd. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A good Samaritan with a shopping cart helped Las Vegas police apprehend a suspect in a series of pharmacy robberies.

According to an arrest report for Matthew Jezorski, 32, he was arrested March 1 in connection with four robberies in the northwest valley. Police also said a subsequent search of his Las Vegas residence turned up five explosive devices made for “the sole purpose of causing serious bodily harm and/or death.”

The first of the robberies occurred Feb. 20 at a CVS located in the 9400 block of Del Webb Boulevard, near West Sun City Boulevard. A man walked into the store with grocery bags over his feet and carried out the heist, police said in the report.

“The series was coined ‘The Bag Man’ because of the specific Modus Operandi ‘Mode of Operation’ the suspect was using,” the report stated. “The suspect would only commit robberies to pharmacy businesses, steal prescription narcotics, have the victims fill grocery gags with prescription pills, wear latex gloves, and wear grocery bags over his shoes.”

The next robbery took place at a Walgreens on Feb. 27 in the 9400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard. “The Bag Man” then attempted to rob the CVS on Del Webb two more times, on Feb. 28 and March 1.

During the last robbery, a customer at the CVS intervened and smashed the fleeing robber with a shopping cart, allowing officers to make an arrest.

“(A store employee) watched a customer run into Jezorski with a shopping cart,” the arrest report states. “The shopping cart knocked him over. She then saw Jezorski drop something black.”

Police said they arrived at the scene and arrested Jezorski. A handgun also was recovered at the scene.

Jezorski was hospitalized with “an injury that occurred when the customer pushed a shopping cart into him,” police said. A booking photo from the Clark County Detention Center shows Jezorski with a significant wound to the side of his face and nose.

He is charged with possession of an explosive device and burglary, robbery and attempted robbery, each with a deadly weapon.

The arrest report for Jezorski said he confessed to the robberies “because he had a drug addiction.” He also acknowledged manufacturing four of the five explosive devices in his home, police said in the report.

