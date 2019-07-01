Poker pro says he was robbed at Las Vegas casino leaving WSOP

The player posted on Twitter early Monday that an armed man dressed in camouflage took his backpack, which he said had thousands in cash in it.

A professional poker player says he was robbed at gunpoint early Monday outside the Rio, which is hosting the 2019 World Series of Poker through mid-July.

The player, who identifies himself as Joe Sal, posted on Twitter just after 5:10 a.m. that a “guy jumped out of a car in camouflage” in the Rio parking lot, 3700 W. Flamingo Road, and “shoved a gun” in my face. Sal said the man demanded his car keys and backpack, which Sal claims had thousands of dollars in it.

“Scariest moment of my life,” he wrote in the tweet.

Las Vegas police call logs show that a robbery was reported at 5:05 a.m. at the hotel, although further details were not immediately available. A request for more information from the Metropolitan Police Department has not yet been returned.

Just got robbed at gunpoint at @wsop Pavilion parking lot of the Rio.Guy jumped out of car in camouflage, shoved a gun in my face and demanded my backpack with thousands in it and the keys to my car. scariest moment of my life #wsop2019 #wsop @CaesarsEnt retweet for awareness. — JoeySal (@JoeSalOG) July 1, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, Sal wrote that police told him that video surveillance showed he had been targeted by the robber, who followed him to the parking lot.

In another tweet, Sal said that it was over “in an instant but I couldn’t move after.”

“I was completely frozen,” he wrote, adding that the robber was not wearing a mask.

The annual World Series of Poker began May 28 and will continue through July 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

