Police arrest 2 in connection to robbery of 90-year-old

August 29, 2022 - 8:50 pm
 
Larry Taylor, 22, is one of two males facing charges in the July 24, 2022, robbery of a 90-year-old man near Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A teenager is one of two people accused of robbing an 90-year-old man and shoving him to the ground, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Monday.

The 15-year-old, who was not identified by police because of his age, was arrested on Aug. 11 while his alleged accomplice, Larry Taylor, 22, was arrested Thursday, Metro police said in a new release.

The elderly man, who was using a walker at the time, was followed from a convenience store to a bus stop near Boulder Highway and East Flamingo Road on July 24.

“The suspects proceeded to throw the elderly man to the ground and stole his money,” the news release stated.

Both males were facing charges of robbery involving a vulnerable person and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

