Las Vegas police detectives in Laughlin have arrested two men suspected of a strong-arm robbery earlier this month.

Police said two men wearing hats were suspected of a Jan. 11 robbery in the Laughlin Strip corridor that left a victim in serious condition. The robbery happened at about 8:45 p.m.