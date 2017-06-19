Police arrest 3 in Las Vegas cellphone store robberies

Rushard Burton (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police, in collaboration with Metropolitan Police Department, arrested three suspects Friday on suspicion of multiple armed robberies of cellphone stores throughout the valley.

Rushard Burton, 23, was arrested without incident and taken to Henderson Detention Center. Kejon Ward, 23, and Erica Caldwell, 22, were arrested by Metro and taken to Clark County Detention Center.

During the five robberies, the suspects displayed handguns and demanded store employees move to the back of the store, where they were told to lay face down on the floor, Henderson police spokesman Scott Williams. The suspects fled after taking cash and multiple cellphones, Williams added.

The stores involved include a Sprint at 1022 W. Sunset Road on April 28, and the Verizon store at 9985 S. Eastern Ave. on May 26. The other affected locations were not immediately available.

No one was injured during the robberies.

