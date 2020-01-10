Police arrest New Year’s Eve robbery suspect who pointed gun at baby

A 31-year-old suspect who reportedly pointed a gun at an infant during a New Year’s Eve bank robbery was arrested on Monday after Las Vegas police received an anonymous tip.

A suspect who reportedly pointed a gun at an infant during a New Year’s Eve bank robbery Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, on the 5800 block of West Craig Road in Las Vegas has been arrested. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Equaveon Williams, 31, was detained Monday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. He faces two charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary with a firearm.

Detectives got an anonymous tip of Williams’ identity after police released photos of the suspect to the media, the report said.

The robbery occurred just before 2:40 p.m. Dec. 31 at US Bank, 5891 W. Craig Road. A man entered and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at several people, demanding them to get to the ground. He also pointed the firearm at an infant being held by a woman, the report said.

Two bank tellers, also being threatened, handed the man $3,586. He left in a red Chevrolet Impala, the report said.

After receiving the tip, police linked Williams through social media posts and past police body-camera footage. Police also linked Williams to two US Bank robberies in North Las Vegas in October and December.

Williams, who is being held on $100,000 bond at the Clark County Detention Center, is scheduled for a Jan. 23 preliminary hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court.

