Police ask for help in finding bank robbery suspect

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they said used a “threatening note” to rob a bank Tuesday afternoon.

Bank robbery suspect (Las Vegas Police)

Bank robbery suspect (Las Vegas Police)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they said used a “threatening note” to rob a bank Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened about 3:50 p.m. at a bank on the 7400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Buffalo Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives described the robber as a black man about 50 years old between 5-feet, 10-inches and 6 feet tall. They said he has a medium build and was last seen wearing a black Nike hat, black sunglasses, a white shirt, blue jeans while carrying a black bag.

Metro said he left on foot westbound on Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police encouraged people with information to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.