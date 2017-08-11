Police asking for help locating Kohl’s robbery suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks help finding suspect connected to a Aug. 4 robbery at a Kohl’s store in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks help finding a man connected to a Aug. 4 robbery at a Kohl’s store in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The incident happened about 8 p.m. on the 8600 block of West Charleston Boulevard, Metro said.

Police described the robber as a 6-foot-tall, 180-pound Hispanic man who wore a gray and maroon hat, gray short-sleeve hoodie and dark camouflage pants.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.