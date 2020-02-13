Police chase after armed robbery closes Charleston in east Las Vegas

Charleston Boulevard between Honolulu Street and Sacramento Drive is closed while officers investigate.

Las Vegas police block off Charleston Boulevard after a crash Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (RTC cameras)

Las Vegas police said two people fled after an armed robbery Wednesday night in the east valley, leading to a chase and forcing the closure of Charleston Boulevard.

About 8 p.m., the two entered a business and “committed an armed robbery” on the 3600 block of East Flamingo Road before leaving in a car, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said. He said the car struck another vehicle before both people got out and ran from pursuing officers in the area of U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston.

One person has been arrested, but police were still searching for the second person as of 9:30 p.m.

Charleston between Honolulu Street and Sacramento Drive is closed while officers investigate.

Ibarra did not immediately report any injuries to occupants inside the vehicle that was struck in the chase.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

