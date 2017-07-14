Police hunt person who robbed Las Vegas bank inside Smith’s

Police responded to calls about noon regarding a robbery at the U.S. Bank inside a Smith’s grocery store at 3780 E. Flamingo Road.

The U.S. Bank inside Smith's grocery store at 3780 E. Flamingo Road was robbed Friday, July 14, 2017. (Google Street View)

Las Vegas police are searching for a robber who hit a bank Friday in southeast Las Vegas.

It was not immediately clear if the robber was armed or was male or female. The robber fled with an unknown amount of money, police said.

