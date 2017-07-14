ad-fullscreen
Robberies

Police hunt person who robbed Las Vegas bank inside Smith’s

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 14, 2017 - 1:43 pm
 

Las Vegas police are searching for a robber who hit a bank Friday in southeast Las Vegas.

Police responded to calls about noon regarding a robbery at the U.S. Bank inside a Smith’s grocery store at 3780 E. Flamingo Road.

It was not immediately clear if the robber was armed or was male or female. The robber fled with an unknown amount of money, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjour or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Spotlight
Robberies Video
