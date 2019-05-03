Police hunting for armed robbery suspect in southwest Las Vegas

Robbery suspect (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a woman suspected of robbing a business at gunpoint last week in the southwest valley.

About 10:50 p.m. April 26, the woman entered a business on the 7000 block of South Durango Drive, south of the 215 Beltway, and demanded money from the register. When the person behind the register didn’t immediately comply, she “displayed a firearm,” according to a Metropolitan Police Department release sent Thursday night.

The woman then fled the business with an unknown amount of cash, police said. No one was injured during the robbery.

She is described as 120 pounds, 5-foot-4 or 5-foot-5 with reddish-blond hair. She was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap and a black sweater, as well as carrying a purple bag, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.