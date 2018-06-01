Police hunting for Las Vegas strip club robbery suspects

Nobody was hurt when two people wearing masks robbed a strip club at 3525 W. Russell Road on May 13, Las Vegas police said.

Suspect in Crazy Horse III robbery (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking for help identifying two masked people who robbed a strip club in mid-May.

The two masked robbers threatened an employee with a handgun just before 7 p.m. May 13 at Crazy Horse III, 3525 W. Russell Road, near South Valley View Road, Las Vegas police said.

Nobody was hurt, although the pair grabbed an unspecified amount of money from a backroom safe, a Metropolitan Police Department release said. They escaped before police arrived.

The two wore hooded sweatshirts, ski masks and gloves, police said. One of the two wore sunglasses.

The club is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests, the release said.

Metro urged with information to call robbery detectives at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

