Police hunting for robbery suspects in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are searching for multiple robbery suspects in the area east of Palace Station in the central valley.

Officers located a vehicle Saturday night suspected of being involved in a previous robbery call, said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Sims. The occupants of the car fled on foot near the Palace Station.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and are still searching for the suspects, Sims said.

Police advise that people living east of the casino should avoid the area or stay in their homes.

