Police investigate 4 armed robbery attempts in past 2 days

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police are seeking this man in connection to an armed robbery committed Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, on the 1200 block of North Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police report four armed robbery investigations committed in the past two days across the Las Vegas Valley.

— The first occurred around 1:40 a.m. Sunday at a business located near Pecos Road and Carey Avenue, according to a release and records from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man sought is about 5-foot-8, with a thin build, wearing a gray hoodie, gray hat, black pants, and blue shoes.

— The second was reported around 8:30 a.m. Monday at a business near the 7500 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard. The suspects approached the victim and demanded he step back while they took money, the release said.

Both men had medium builds, about 5-10 to 6-0. One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark gloves, dark pants with white markings or rips in fabric, white shoes with white soles and laces. The other had a short mustache/goatee, wearing a black hoodie with red lining, dark pants, dark shoes with white soles.

— The next robbery occurred just after 1:10 p.m. Monday at a business on the 1200 block of North Nellis Boulevard, north of East Washington Avenue.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s with a skinny build and a shaved hair design with bleached dreadlocks on top.

— The fourth, an attempted armed robbery, happened just after 2 p.m. Monday at a business near the 6700 block of West Charleston Boulevard.

The suspect is about 50 to 55 years old, 6-0 to 6-2, 170 to 180 pounds, with a green jacket, blue shirt, black hat, black gloves, blue jeans and blue COVID face mask. He was armed with a black handgun.

