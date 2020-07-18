Police investigate after Henderson business robbed

Police are searching for a man in a straw hat and track suit who is suspected of robbing a Henderson business Friday afternoon.

Officers were called at 3:55 p.m. to the 4500 block of East Sunset Road near South Mountain Vista Street, after an older man walked into a business and simulated he had a gun, according to a Henderson Police Department statement.

The man fled with an unknown amount of money, police said. No one was injured.

The man was described as an older white man wearing a straw hat, sunglasses, a green track suit and a bandana covering his face.

