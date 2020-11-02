Police investigate armed robbery at Las Vegas bar

Las Vegas police are investigating an armed robbery at a bar in the southwest Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Las Vegas police vehicles at a PTs Gold on the 5600 block of South Hualapai Way in west Las Vegas after responding to an armed robbery on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating an armed robbery at a bar in the southwest Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Lt. Katie Geiger said a man with a gun attempted to rob a business in the 5600 block of South Hualapai Way, near Russell Road, about 4:15 a.m. Police did not identify the bar but the Las Vegas Review-Journal observed several police vehicles outside a PT’s Gold establishment.

Geiger said an employee fled from the bar. That employee believed the robber was still inside. Police surrounded the business, but video surveillance showed the robber had left the property.

Geiger said robbery detectives are investigating.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.