Robberies

Police investigate armed robbery at Las Vegas bar

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2020 - 6:26 am
 

Las Vegas police are investigating an armed robbery at a bar in the southwest Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Lt. Katie Geiger said a man with a gun attempted to rob a business in the 5600 block of South Hualapai Way, near Russell Road, about 4:15 a.m. Police did not identify the bar but the Las Vegas Review-Journal observed several police vehicles outside a PT’s Gold establishment.

Geiger said an employee fled from the bar. That employee believed the robber was still inside. Police surrounded the business, but video surveillance showed the robber had left the property.

Geiger said robbery detectives are investigating.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

