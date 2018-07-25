Police investigate robbery at east Las Vegas store

Officers were called about 7:50 p.m. on reports of the robbery at a store on the 4800 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near South Nellis Boulevard, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday in the east valley.

A 49-year-old man walked into the store, picked out some items and approached the counter. He then lifted his shirt, revealing a handgun in his waistband, Gordon said.

He grabbed cash from the register and escaped through the front door, Gordon said.

Patrol officers found him nearby and took him into custody.

