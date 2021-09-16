Police investigate woman’s carjacking in Summerlin casino parking lot

A man in his 20s threatened a woman with a handgun and demanded her car keys late Wednesday night. She complied, Las Vegas police said.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas police are investigating a carjacking in the parking lot of a Summerlin casino late Wednesday.

Police Lt. David Gordon said a woman was in the parking lot of the Red Rock Casino, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., at 11:28 p.m. when a silver sedan pulled up to her. A man in his 20s emerged “with a handgun and approached the victim and demanded her property and car keys,” Gordon said in a text message.

“The victim complied and handed over her property,” he said.

The assailant took the woman’s 2021 white Toyota Sienna and sped out of the parking lot towards Charleston.

About 40 minutes later officers located the victim’s unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot in the 3400 block of East Charleston. Police said they did not immediately locate the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

The crime is at least the second carjacking in Summerlin in the last two weeks. In the early morning hours of Sept. 2 police said a woman was assaulted and robbed in the 2000 block of Village Center Circle, near Town Center Drive and Summerlin Parkway.

“(She) was approached in the parking lot by two (to) four suspects who took her purse, hit her on the side of the head and stole her white Mercedes,” Gordon said at the time.

It was not immediately clear Thursday morning if an arrest has been made in that case.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.