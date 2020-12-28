42°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Robberies

Police investigating robbery at Las Vegas drug store

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2020 - 5:06 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at a drug store in the western Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Lt. David Gordon said at 3:23 a.m. a man walked into a Walgreens at 9415 W. Desert Inn Road, near South Fort Apache Road, and demanded money.

“The suspect approached the counter and demanded money from the clerk,” Gordon said. “After obtaining money, the suspect exited the business and was last seen walking in a northerly direction.”

Robbery detectives were responding to the scene. Police did not immediately locate the assailant.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
2
Winter storm coming to Las Vegas, snow in the mountains
Winter storm coming to Las Vegas, snow in the mountains
3
Henderson mansion sells for $11.25M
Henderson mansion sells for $11.25M
4
Trump signs massive COVID relief bill, $600 checks coming
Trump signs massive COVID relief bill, $600 checks coming
5
COVID-19, injuries left Raiders vulnerable against Dolphins
COVID-19, injuries left Raiders vulnerable against Dolphins
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST