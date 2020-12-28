Police investigating robbery at Las Vegas drug store

Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at a drug store in the western Las Vegas Valley early Monday.

Lt. David Gordon said at 3:23 a.m. a man walked into a Walgreens at 9415 W. Desert Inn Road, near South Fort Apache Road, and demanded money.

“The suspect approached the counter and demanded money from the clerk,” Gordon said. “After obtaining money, the suspect exited the business and was last seen walking in a northerly direction.”

Robbery detectives were responding to the scene. Police did not immediately locate the assailant.

