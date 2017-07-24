ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Robberies

Police investigating robbery at Walmart in east Las Vegas

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2017 - 1:21 pm
 

Las Vegas police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Walmart near Tropicana and Pecos avenues.

An unknown number of people fled in a vehicle about 10 a.m. at 3075 E. Tropicana Ave. before officers arrived, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Multiple people reported that the masked robbers armed with handguns demanded money from employees, Meltzer said.

No injuries were reported, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Robberies Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like