Police investigating robbery at Walmart in east Las Vegas

Walmart, 3075 E. Tropicana Ave. (Google Street View)

Las Vegas police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Walmart near Tropicana and Pecos avenues.

An unknown number of people fled in a vehicle about 10 a.m. at 3075 E. Tropicana Ave. before officers arrived, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Multiple people reported that the masked robbers armed with handguns demanded money from employees, Meltzer said.

No injuries were reported, she said.

